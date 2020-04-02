Thursday, Apr 02, 2020 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

India, Politics

Amid Corona lockdown, CWC meets through video-conferencing

THE ASIAN AGE | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Apr 2, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2020, 2:27 pm IST

Addressing the leaders, Mrs Gandhi said that the worst sufferers of this pandemic were the poor and disadvantaged

Congress president Sonia Gandhi
 Congress president Sonia Gandhi

As unprecedented times demand, the Congress Working Committee on Thursday for the first time met through video-conferencing with party chief Sonia Gandhi asserting that Covid-19 does not differentiate between political ideology, religion, caste, age or gender and the 21-day lockdown though necessary had been done in an “unplanned” manner by the government.

Significantly, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who had been not attending CWC meetings since quitting as party chief after the Lok Sabha debacle, was also attended today’s meeting.

The meeting was attended by state chief ministers of the party and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram as well.

Addressing the leaders, Mrs Gandhi said that the worst sufferers of this pandemic were the poor and disadvantaged.

“The 21 day National Lock Down may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India. It has been heart-breaking to see lakhs of people walking for hundreds of kilometres towards their villages without food or shelter”.

Mrs Gandhi urged the Central Government to prepare and publish a Common Minimum  Relief  Programme. “This is vital and will help alleviate several of the concerns that currently afflict all people”.

She said that as far as the Covid-19 virus was concerned, there was no alternative to constant and reliable testing.

“Our doctors, nurses, and health workers need all the support possible. Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks, etc. must be provided to them on a war footing. Equally important are Ventilators and breathing equipment, isolation beds and designated hospitals to treat Covid-19. The onus lies on Governments to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties are not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness,” she added.

She also sought special assistance for farmers and medium and small-scale enterprises. “The livelihood of crores of our citizens has been imperilled. Government needs to put in place a comprehensive strategy to manage this crisis,” she said.

The Congress President asked party led governments in states, frontal organisations, leaders and workers to step forward and offer their help to those families who are at extreme risk. “Covid-19 does not differentiate between political ideology, religion, caste, age or gender.  The choices we make today will have a direct impact tomorrow on our family, neighbourhood, community, environment and nation”.

Tags: sonia gandhi, chidambaram, coronavirus (covid-19), coronanvirus lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Dharavi slum. (Photo- PTI)

Coronavirus fears grips Dharavi slum after death of patient

Health workers sanitizing an area near the Nizamuddin mosque in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for the corona virus. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

FIR against clerics hiding in Madrassa after attending Nizamuddin prayer meet

Keralites stranded in the virus hit UK — DC photo

Special flight carrying foreigners to UK may not evacuate stranded Indians

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown. (photo- PTI)

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown in Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham