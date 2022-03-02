Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022 | Last Update : 01:52 PM IST

  India   Politics  02 Mar 2022  TMC inches towards massive victory in Bengal civic polls
India, Politics

TMC inches towards massive victory in Bengal civic polls

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2022, 12:26 pm IST

BJP, Left Front and the Congress are yet to win a civic body, although the parties have won a few wards in some towns

Citizens show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes, during the West Bengal Municipal polls, in Birbhum district (PTI)
 Citizens show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes, during the West Bengal Municipal polls, in Birbhum district (PTI)

Kolkata: Ruling Trinamool Congress inched towards a massive victory in the West Bengal civic elections, as it won 13 of the 107 municipalities and was leading in 40 other bodies, an SEC official said on Wednesday.

The ruling party in the state bagged Kanthi Municipality, the bastion of Leader of Opposition and Nandigram's BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, while Hamro Party, a new entrant in hill politics, trounced TMC, GJM and BJP to win Darjeeling Municipality.

 

BJP, Left Front and the Congress are yet to win a civic body, although the parties have won a few wards in some towns.

"The TMC has already won 13 municipalities and is leading in 40 others," the State Election Commission (SEC) official said.

The party has bagged all civic bodies in Birbhum district, and five in Coochbehar, two in South 24 Parganas and one in Purba Medinipur.

Suvendu Adhikari and his family faced a massive setback as the TMC snatched Kanthi Municipality, considered the Adhikari family's backyard for the last four decades.

The LoP's father Sisir Adhikari was the municipality's chairman for 25 years from 1971-2009, except for five years from 1981-86. After becoming an MP, he handed over the baton to his younger son Dibyendu Adhikari.

 

After Dibyendu Adhikari became an MP in a by-election in 2016, his younger brother Soumendu took over the post.

Hamro Party (our party), a new outfit floated by Ajoy Edwards, a former GNLF leader and a popular restaurateur in Darjeeling, bagged the municipality in the hill town by defeating traditional powers Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, BJP and TMC.

Elections were scheduled in 108 municipalities, but the TMC won Dinhata Municipality in Coochbehar district uncontested a few days back.

Widespread violence, rigging and clashes with the police were reported from various parts of West Bengal from the north to the south in one of the most extensive electoral exercises in the state since the assembly polls last year.

 

BJP dubbed the poll process as a "mockery of democracy" and called for a 12-hour shutdown on Monday to protest the violence. The TMC rubbished the allegations as baseless and said that opposition parties are trying to find excuses sensing defeat. 

Tags: west bengal civic polls, municipal elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (Photo: PTI)

US sanctions on Russia won't affect us significantly: IAF Vice Chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi seeks innovative solutions for e-waste management, electric mobility

Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine (ANI)

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

Protective masks are photographed under a glass bell. (Photo: AFP)

India reports over 7,000 fresh Covid infections, marginally higher than yesterday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham