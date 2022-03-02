Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

  India   Politics  02 Mar 2022  Gorakhpur among 57 seats in UP to go to polls tomorrow
India, Politics

Gorakhpur among 57 seats in UP to go to polls tomorrow

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 2, 2022, 7:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2022, 7:12 am IST

Fifty-seven Assembly seats, out of which the BJP had won 46 during the last Assembly polls in 2017

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, on the outskirts Kashiya village, in Kaushambi district.(PTI Photo)
 People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, on the outskirts Kashiya village, in Kaushambi district.(PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Fifty-seven Assembly seats, out of which the BJP had won 46 during the last Assembly polls in 2017, will go to the polls in the second last phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Thursday, March 3.

A total of 10 districts -- Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia -- will see voting in the sixth phase. The prominent Assembly seats that will go to the polls in this phase include Gorakhpur Urban, from where chief minister Yogi Adityanath is making his Assembly poll debut.

 

The other prominent candidates include Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj, former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, now a SP candidate, from Fazilnagar and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and senior Samajwadi leader Ram Govind Chaudhary from Bansi. The Samajwadi Party has fielded the wife of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, a former BJP leader, against Yogi Adityanath.

UP state ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Jai Pratap Singh, Shree Ram Chauhan and Jai Prakash Nishad will also be trying their luck in this phase, for which the campaigning ended on Tuesday.

Out of the 57 seats, 11 are reserved seats.

 

Senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP president J.P. Nadda, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, crisscrossed the districts going to the polls to campaign for their parties.

The Prime Minister, campaigning for the BJP, attacked the party’s rivals by tagging them as “ghor pariwarvadis” (staunch dynasts) who, he said, can never make India capable or Uttar Pradesh empowered.

In a bid to rebut this, Ms Vadra said that the BJP was going all out to target her family because it had not bowed down to the saffron party.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, while campaigning in these seats, had accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to do away with all reservations and of “selling” government organisations to the private sector.

 

Tags: uttar pradesh elections, assembly polls in uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

Latest From India

PR/Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti speaks during the UNSC meeting, in New York. (PTI Photo)

Ready to help those from neighbouring, developing nations stranded in Ukraine: India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday evening on the Ukraine crisis. (ANI file photo)

PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine issue

Indian student killed in heavy Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Indian students stuck in Shehyni, Lviv Oblast before crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, as part of evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine. (Photo: PTI)

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indians to leave Kyiv 'urgently'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham