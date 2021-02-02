Tuesday, Feb 02, 2021 | Last Update : 12:44 PM IST

  India   Politics  02 Feb 2021  Poll-bound states get big allocations
India, Politics

Poll-bound states get big allocations

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 2, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2021, 12:22 pm IST

Budget for economic corridors and fisheries too announced

President Ram Nath Kovind with Uniond Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, (Image source: PTI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind with Uniond Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, (Image source: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Budget on Monday saw the Center announcing a number of multi-crore fund allocation for infrastructure in the four poll bound states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam. The BJP is keen to expand its footprint in these states. Though it is in power in Assam it wants to retain power in the state while wanting to be a real challenger in the others. These states are scheduled to go to polls after April and May this year.

In Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is trying to expand its footprint, a 3,500-km long highway with an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore was announced. Amidst cheers from her party MPs in Parliament, the finance minister announced that the allocation would include the construction of the Madurai-Kollam economic corridor. Additionally, a Kochi-Chennai-Visakhapatnam fisheries hub is to be set up along with a multipurpose seaweed park in that state. 

 

Kerala got a Rs 65,000-crore road infrastructure project under the 2021-22 Budget. This would entail construction of 1,100 km of roads in the state. The finance minister specifically mentioned that the phase two of the Kochi metro railway, covering a length of 11.5 km at a cost of Rs 1957.05 crore, would be carried out from the allocation, besides including the 600-km section of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor that would pass through Kerala.

Additionally, Rs 1,957 crore will be allotted to the Chennai Metro project, addressing a public demand for better public transport options in the city. 

For West Bengal, the finance minister announced Rs 25,000-crore worth of road projects. A stretch of 675 kilometres of National Highway is to be created. The FM also stressed on the redevelopment of the Kolkata-Siliguri highway. A welfare fund of ₹1,000 crore is also to be set up for tea estate workers in Assam and West Bengal.

 

Tags: narendra modi, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, covid-19 pandemic, india budget 2021
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

The incident occurred on Sunday at Bhanbora PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Kapsikopri village when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway, the official said. (Representational Image: PTI)

12 kids given hand sanitiser drops instead of polio dose in Maharashtra's Kapsikopri

A farmer during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on January 31, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide roadblock on February 6

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Amitjyoti BhattacharjI (Image source: Facebook)

3 officers in Bengal CEO's office transferred ahead of assembly polls

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham