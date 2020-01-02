Sanjay Raut takes to FB after brother ‘snubbed’

The picture he posted along with the post also indicated his alleged resentment.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is reportedly sulking over the non-inclusion of his brother into the state Cabinet, wrote a Facebook post on Wednesday, sending tongues wagging in the political circles. The move is seen as an attempt to express his disappointment towards the party leadership.

On the first day of the New Year, Mr Raut penned a post on Facebook, “Hamesha Aise Vyakti ko Sambhal ke Rakhiye Jisne Aapko ye Teen Bhet di ho, Saath, Samay aur Samarpan. (One should take care of the person, who has offered you three things — comradeship, time and dedication.)”

The picture he posted along with the post also indicated his alleged resentment. The picture showed sand slipping out of the hands.

According to sources, the post indicates that the Sena MP is unhappy over his brother not being included in the Cabinet. After Shiv Sena decided to break its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr Raut had played a pivotal role in forging Sena’s alliance with the NCP and the Congress.