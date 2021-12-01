Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 08:11 AM IST

  India   Politics  01 Dec 2021  Mamata flies to Mumbai, to meet Sharad Pawar, bizmen today
India, Politics

Mamata flies to Mumbai, to meet Sharad Pawar, bizmen today

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 6:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 6:45 am IST

However, Ms Banerjee will not be able to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray due to his ill-health

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes out of the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI/Kunal Patil)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes out of the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI/Kunal Patil)

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has embarked on a three-day visit to Mumbai, will meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday afternoon. Maharashtra minority affairs minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said the Trinamul Congress chief would call on Mr Pawar at 3 pm.

However, Ms Banerjee will not be able to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray due to his ill-health. The Shiv Sena leader’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, also a state minister, and another party leader, Sanjay Raut, are due to meet the TMC chief on Tuesday evening following her arrival in the country’s financial capital.

 

Ms Banerjee will later meet several top industrialists, address them and invite them to next year’s Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), to be organised by her government, for which she has already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

Before flying to Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, the CM said: “I wanted to meet Mr Thackeray because he has been ill and is in hospital. He also underwent surgery. But I heard that the doctors are not allowing anyone to meet him to avoid infection. His son will come to meet me at my hotel. I will visit Siddhivinayak Temple and the Police Memorial built in tribute to the 26/11 martyrs. On Tuesday, I will meet the representatives of civil society initiated by lyricist Javed Akhtar, and Mr Pawar, who is a senior politician.”

 

Her proposed meeting with Mr Pawar comes after former Goa CM and present NCP MLA from Benaulim Churchill Alemao and his daughter Valanka flew to Kolkata on Monday night and met the TMC leadership, apparently for their induction ahead of the Assembly election next year.

Asked about the absence of her party’s name in the joint statement that was issued by the Congress on Monday on Opposition unity, the TMC chief said: “No comment is my only comment.”

She then added: “I visited Mumbai earlier also. This time I will also attend an annual programme of young industrialists who have invited me to address them. Moreover, our BGBS is in April. So, I will also invite them. The industrialists of Mumbai have businesses here also. Bengal is the destination for a new industrial setup and investment.”’

 

Asked about the names of the industrialists, Ms Banerjee quipped: “You will see. Just wait and watch.” The CM said that her government had invited top Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and directors including Mahesh Bhatt, to the Kolkata Film Festival.

Tags: cm mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Opposition leaders protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Rajya Sabha logjam continues over MPs' suspension

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions, has been spearheading the farmers’ movement against the three contentious agricultural reform laws and their other demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. (Representational Image. PTI)

Centre asks Samyukt Kisan Morcha to give 5 names for MSP committee

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised state and UTs not to let their guard down and keep strict vigil on the international passengers coming through various airports, ports and land border crossings. (Representational image: PTI)

Omicron vigil stepped up at airports, Centre asks states to ramp up COVID tests

: Retired ISA Harsh Mander and activists participate in a rally to protest against CAA, NRC. (Photo: PTI/File)

No decision on nationwide NRC yet: Govt in Lok Sabha

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham