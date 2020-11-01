Tejashwi Yadav alleges scam in Bihar, shares PM Modi's old speech

Sunday, Nov 01, 2020 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 1, 2020, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2020, 12:35 pm IST

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is contesting Bihar polls as the face of grand alliance, on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government alleging that in the past 15 years there have been over 60 scams in the state.

To prove his point, he also shared an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media listing over 30 scams linked to his government.

 

“Over 60 scams of over Rs. 30,000 happened during Nitish Kumar’s tenure as Chief Minister. Out of these 33 scams were mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet while sharing Prime Minister’s five-year-old speech.

However, it’s not clear where the Prime Minister was speaking and which government he was referring to in his speech.

When asked about the video, RJD leaders in Patna said that the Prime Minister’s video being circulated by Tejashwi Yadav on social media is of 2015 Assembly elections when Nitish Kumar was part of the grand alliance and contested against the BJP.

 

Besides Tejashwi Yadav and the other grand alliance partners, LJP  chief Chirag Paswan had earlier created a flutter in Bihar politics by alleging a major scam in state government’s ‘Saat Nischay’ (seven resolves) scheme and promised to send all those found guilty to jail including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar if his party is elected to power.

He had also targeted Chief Minister’s liquor prohibition project by calling it a breeding ground of mafias and corruption in the state.

The Opposition coalition has been trying to reach out its voters in Bihar with unemployment, poor law and order and development as an agenda against Nitish Kumar. Blaming the state government of being involved in scams may heat the poll scenario in the state ahead of the crucial second and the third phase of polls.

 

While responding against the NDA’s “15 years of good governance versus 15 years of jungle raj” narrative being built against his party RJD, Tejashwi Yadav said, “We want to make our present and future better, but it seems that our Chief Minister wants to keep referring to the past”.

He further blamed Nitish Kumar of avoiding real issues like “Padhayi (education), Kamai (employment), Sichai (irrigation), Dawai (health)” during his public meetings and said that the election being fought in Bihar is a movement to wipe out unemployment, inflation and poverty.

“The NDA has deployed around 30 helicopters behind me but I have managed to make my helicopter into a tractor. I urge you to be ready at the booth,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

 

Tags: rjd leader tejaswi yadav., bihar election 2020, narendra modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

