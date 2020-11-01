Sunday, Nov 01, 2020 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

  India   Politics  01 Nov 2020  A year after Lok Sabha debacle, Congress kickstarts process to elect new president
India, Politics

A year after Lok Sabha debacle, Congress kickstarts process to elect new president

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Nov 1, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2020, 12:10 pm IST

In the Congress hierarchy, only AICC members have voting rights in case of any elections.

Change of guard?
 Change of guard?

New Delhi: The Congress has finally begun the process of electing a new president, more than a year after Rahul Gandhi quit following the party’s disastrous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s chief election authority, headed by Madhusudan Mistry, has written a letter to all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs and general secretary in-charges of various states informing them that an AICC session would soon be called and the process of registration for the same should begin.

 

In the Congress hierarchy, only AICC members have voting rights in case of any elections.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with this newspaper, Mistry has asked all states to send the list of names along with photographs for registration.

Sources said that the revision of the AICC rolls has begun at state level.

The AICC session is being planned for early next year in the month of January or February.

Earlier, the party had decided to hold a plenary in April in Udaipur. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it was put on hold.

Sources told this newspaper that efforts are on to bring in a consensus on the name of Gandhi before the meeting. However, the Wayanad MP has conveyed that he would like to wait for the Bihar Assembly results before taking any decision.

 

In case, Gandhi decides not to come back as the party president, there is likely to be a contest with many throwing in their hats, the sources said.

It might be recalled that a section of Congress leadership, including some top leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Manish Tewari, had recently written a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi indicating that the party was rudderless and needed a proper leadership structure. The letter had created quite a furore with Gandhis accusing the seniors of disloyalty.

Gandhi had herself taken over last August after the party failed to evolve a consensus on a new name as the president.

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress leader rahul gandhi, congress president

Latest From India

In this file photo, Maratha activists celebrate the reservation verdict passed by the Mumbai high court on Thursday in Mumbai. —Shripad Naik

Maratha quota row: OBCs oppose reservation for Marathas from their quota

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav alleges scam in Bihar, shares PM Modi's old speech

Maintain social distance!

COVID-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

Security personnel patrol at a closed market during a strike called by the Hurriyat Conference (APHC) against the new land laws notified by the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PT)

Kashmir Valley shuts against new land laws; Hurriyat Conference is upbeat

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham