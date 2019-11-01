Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi today

Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Vadettiwar, Manikrao Thackeray are among leaders expected to meet Gandhi.

The meeting is scheduled to take place today morning. (Photo: File)
 The meeting is scheduled to take place today morning.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the government formation in Maharashtra, senior Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leaders will be meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place today morning.

Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Vadettiwar, Manikrao Thackeray are among the leaders expected to meet the interim Congress president.

In recently concluded Maharashtra elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. However, they are yet to stake a claim for the formation of government in the state.

The Shiv Sena has been saying that there was a 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the two parties but Fadnavis has said that the party's ally was not promised the Chief Minister's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was finalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. NCP won 54 seats in the assembly while the Congress won 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

