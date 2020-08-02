Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 | Last Update : 11:13 PM IST

130th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,701,532

57,212

Recovered

1,096,898

36,554

Deaths

36,587

764

Maharashtra42211825615814994 Tamil Nadu2458591839563935 Andhra Pradesh140933638641349 Delhi1355981209303963 Karnataka124115497882314 Uttar Pradesh85461488631630 West Bengal70188483741581 Telangana6478646502530 Gujarat61438450092436 Bihar5098733650298 Rajasthan4264629977690 Assam402703035898 Haryana3496528227421 Odisha3347920518225 Madhya Pradesh3180622271867 Kerala236141302374 Jammu and Kashmir2035912217377 Punjab1611910734386 Jharkhand113664343106 Chhatisgarh9192623054 Uttarakhand7183416880 Goa5913421145 Tripura4996332721 Puducherry3472210049 Manipur2621168980 Himachal Pradesh2574145913 Nagaland18236354 Arunachal Pradesh15919183 Chandigarh105166715 Meghalaya8562205 Sikkim6382311 Mizoram4132470
  India   Politics  01 Aug 2020  Ashok Gehlot softens stance, says he's ready to accept Sachin Pilot back if high command forgives
India, Politics

Ashok Gehlot softens stance, says he's ready to accept Sachin Pilot back if high command forgives

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2020, 10:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2020, 10:44 pm IST

He said the party trusted him and he has been a Union minister, AICC general secretary, state unit chief and chief minister

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media persons as he leaves the airport after arriving back from Jaisalmer to Jaipur, Saturday. (PTI)
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media persons as he leaves the airport after arriving back from Jaisalmer to Jaipur, Saturday. (PTI)

Jaisalmer/Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the alleged attempt to topple his government stopped and said he is open to welcoming back the Congress rebels led by Sachin Pilot.

Asked if the dissidents will be forgiven, he said, It depends on the party high command. If the party high command forgives, I shall embrace them.

Since the power tussle between him and Sachin Pilot resurfaced last month, the Congress veteran has used harsh words against his former deputy, once even referring to him as 'nikamma' or useless. But Gehlot said he will do whatever the Congress leadership wants.

He said the party trusted him and he has been a Union minister, AICC general secretary, state unit president and chief minister for a third time.

What else do I want? I am doing this to serve the public, he told reporters in Jaisalmer.

The chief minister was on his way back to Jaipur after an overnight stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh resort, where loyalist MLAs have been shifted ahead of the assembly session from August 14.

The Congress has accused the BJP of playing a major role in the rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other Congress MLAs who are threatening his government.

We have no personal quarrel with anyone. In a democracy, fights happen over ideology, policies and programmes and not for toppling a government.

Modi should get the drama which is going on in Rajasthan ended, the chief minister said outside the hotel where the MLAs were shifted Friday.

Gehlot said Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should resign on moral grounds, claiming that his involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is now known.

He said Shekhawat's name also cropped up in a cooperative society scam in which money from poor people was looted.

The chief minister also alleged that some other Union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, are involved in the conspiracy against his government.

Gehlot and other Rajasthan ministers are likely to spend most of their time in the state capital as the Congress tries to keep its numbers intact in Jaisalmer.

Including the 19 rebels, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly. The BJP has 72 MLAs.

He claimed that democracy is under threat in the country and the Union Home Ministry is after his government in the state.

He repeated the charge that the 'rate' for trying to lure MLAs away has gone up after the announcement of the assembly session.

Back in Jaipur, he said Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is giving statements under pressure and asserted that all six BSP MLAs lawfully merged with the Congress in Rajasthan last year.

The BSP recently challenged the merger in the high court, prompting the Congress to charge that the party made the move at the behest of the BJP.

Reacting to BJP state president Satish Poonia's statement over the shifting of Congress MLAs to Jaisalmer, Gehlot called him a new leader who wants to take on former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

He commented that Raje has 'disappeared' from the scene.

Poonia had mocked the Congress, asking if the Gehlot loyalists will move further westward across the border into Pakistan.

MLAs from the Congress and its allies had remained confined to Fairmont hotel in Jaipur since July 13, before being flown Friday to Jaisalmer on chartered flights.

Tags: sachin pilot, ashok gehlot, rajasthan political crisis, congress bjp
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Prashant Bhushan moves Supreme Court, seeks to recall contempt notice against him

Representational image. (AFP)

Centre allows export of India-built ventilators as COVID fatality rate falls to 2.15 per cent

A scene from the accident site. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna)

Crane accident at Hindustan Shipyard in Vizag kills 11, including 4 employees

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. (PTI)

Amar Singh, Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, passes away at 64

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham