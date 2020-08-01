Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:04 PM IST

Amar Singh, Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, passes away at 64

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 1, 2020, 5:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2020, 5:18 pm IST

There were rumours on social media about Singh's death in March this year, too.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. (PTI)
 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has died aged 64. Facing health issues for a very long time, Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital. He is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters.

Singh had suffered a kidney failure in Dubai in 2013 but recovered to return to public life in 2016. He was elected to Rajya Sabha with the backing of Samajwadi Party, a party he was the general secretary of until January 2010, when he was expelled by the erstwhile party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Despite his illness, Singh was active on social media. Earlier today, he paid tribute to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary and also wished his followers on Eid.

In fact, there were rumours on social media about Singh's death in March this year. But he tweeted "Tiger Zinda Hai" to put these rumours to rest.

Tags: amar singh, samajwadi party (sp)

