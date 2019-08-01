Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, Politics

Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri elected as Karnataka Speaker

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 1:22 am IST

Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy then declared that Kageri had been elected to the post unopposed.

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri with B.S. Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI)
 Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri with B.S. Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Former minister and six-time MLA from Sirsi constituency, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri was unanimously elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly  here on Wednesday with the opposition Congress-JD(S) combine deciding not to field a candidate against him.

The post had fallen vacant after the resignation of K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Monday soon after new CM B.S. Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Assembly.

Mr Yediyurappa proposed Mr Kageri’s name for Speaker which was seconded by senior legislator Basavaraj Bommai. Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy then declared that Kageri had been elected to the post unopposed.

Mr Yediyurappa then thanked the opposition parties for helping to unanimously elect Mr Kageri and said, “I am confident that he will discharge his duties as presiding officer effectively by taking the ruling party and opposition into confidence.”

Congress Legislature Party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah congratulated the newly elected Speaker and requested him to discharge his duties impartially.

“There is criticism that the values of parliamentary democracy  have been declining in recent times. We are accountable to the public and must improve the standards of debate and discussion in the House. The newly-elected Speaker must maintain the decorum of the House”, Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Tags: karnataka speaker, vishweshwara hegde kageri

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

No family should be homeless by 2022: PM Modi

Dr Vardhan also said that the government is giving keen attention to research for combating cancer through national as well as international collaborations and plans to establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness clinics in the country by 2022. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Govt to set up 1.5 lakh wellness clinics by 2022

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

S Jaishankar to visit Bangkok for Asean, EAS, MGC meets

Sir Dominic Asquith

‘No swap’ with Iran on seized ship: UK

MOST POPULAR

1

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

2

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

3

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

4

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

5

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham