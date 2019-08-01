Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, Politics

Opposition cries foul over Triple Talaq Bill

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 1:20 am IST

The joint Opposition press conference, however, showed the depleted ranks of the Opposition.

Sources said that the Party was seeking written replies from the MPs in the matter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Sources said that the Party was seeking written replies from the MPs in the matter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: A day after the historic Triple Talaq Bill cleared the Rajya Sabha hurdle, Opposition parties on Wednesday cried foul and claimed that the government “clandestinely” listed the legislation after assuring them that it would be considered to be referred to a select committee.

The Opposition faced heavy criticism on Tuesday after the Bill was passed due to many abstentations, including that four MPs of the Congress, which helped the Bill sail through in the Upper House.

While the Congress officially denied that any whip was issued, this newspaper was privy to a whip issued by the party’s Rajya Sabha chief Bhubaneswar Kalita asking all MPs to be present for “important” legislations to be passed on July 30.

Sources said that the Party was seeking written replies from the MPs in the matter.

However, possibly in a bid to set the record straight that they could not manage to fightback, the Opposition leaders addressed a joint presser Wednesday morning.

The joint press conference, however, showed the depleted ranks of the Opposition.

Besides, Trinamul Congress, RJD, DMK, CPI(M) and CPI were the other parties present. There had been many abstentatins from SP, BSP, NCP and the PDP besides other fence-sitting parties like TRS, YSRCP and BJD.

The Opposition leaders said that just after the Right to Information Bill was passed in the Upper House, the floor leaders of Opposition parties had an informal meeting with Parlaimentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Leader of the House Thawarchand Gehlot and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu and said that the Triple Talaq Bill, UAPA Bill and two other Bills would be considered for select committee referral. Based on this assurace, the parties did not force issue a whip to their members, except the TMC which has issued a three-line whip to it MPs till August 7, they said.

Tags: triple talaq bill, rajya sabha

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

No family should be homeless by 2022: PM Modi

Dr Vardhan also said that the government is giving keen attention to research for combating cancer through national as well as international collaborations and plans to establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness clinics in the country by 2022. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Govt to set up 1.5 lakh wellness clinics by 2022

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

S Jaishankar to visit Bangkok for Asean, EAS, MGC meets

Sir Dominic Asquith

‘No swap’ with Iran on seized ship: UK

MOST POPULAR

1

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

2

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

3

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

4

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

5

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham