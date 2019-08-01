Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 PM IST

Defamation complaint: Delhi court summons Kejriwal to appear on Aug 7

ANI
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal issued the summons to Kejriwal on the complaint by Rajesh Kumar.

The court had recently reserved its order after the pre-summoning recording of evidence by the complainant and two other witnesses. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7 in a defamation complaint filed by a BJP activist against the AAP leader for allegedly posting "objectionable" tweets.

The court had recently reserved its order after the pre-summoning recording of evidence by the complainant and two other witnesses.

Kumar, a BJP Purvanchal legal cell member, had filed a complaint against Kejriwal for allegedly posting a tweet saying BJP workers kept roaming around the country to rape Hindu girls.

The complainant, through his counsel Saurabh Kansal, has sought prosecution of the AAP leader under sections 499/500 (defamation) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.

