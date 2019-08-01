Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

India, Politics

Congress denies rumour that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be Delhi chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 10:41 am IST

According to news agency ANI, sources said there were 'suggestions' that Sidhu should be assigned the job of leading the party in Delhi.

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab minister amid huge differences with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)
 Sidhu had resigned as Punjab minister amid huge differences with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name circulated for Delhi Congress chief, the party on Wednesday denied any such decision. The speculations came after the post became vacant after veteran Sheila Dikshit’s death last month.

According to news agency ANI, sources said there were “suggestions” that Navjot Singh Sidhu should be assigned the job of leading the party in Delhi.

"It is likely to be decided after the national party president is finalised. There is a potential possibility that Sidhu is given the Delhi PCC responsibility," ANI quoted the sources.

The Congress Delhi in-charge, PC Chacko, however, denied it. He said, “There is no such discussion in my knowledge. No meeting of the (Delhi unit) has taken place so far to decide on the Delhi Congress chief's post.”

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab minister amid huge differences with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, congress, sheila dikshit, pc chacko
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Days before accident, Unnao victim's lawyer wrote to DM alleging threat to life

(Photo: File)

Unnao rape accused and BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar expelled from party

(Photo: File)

No one was harassed, only followed norms against V G Siddhartha: I-T dept

(Photo: File)

Electricity usage up to 200 units to be free in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

MOST POPULAR

1

Plus-size models walk the ramp to promote body positivity

2

After Apple iPhone is dead, what next?

3

Now colour-changing tattoos that can track diabetes, kidney disease

4

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

5

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham