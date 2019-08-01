Centre targeting those who don’t fall in line: Mehbooba Mufti

Abdullah, has been previously interrogated by a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged scam in January 2018.

SRINAGAR: Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the questioning of National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam could be a deliberate attempt on part of the government to intimidate the Kashmiri leadership.

Soon after Abdullah was summoned by ED to appear before the agency at its Chandigarh office, Mufti wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter “JK cricket scam is an old case that’s been under investigation for quite some time. ED questioning Farooq Sahab at a time when J&K mainstream parties are collectively standing up to protect its unique identity raises suspicions & questions. Misusing central agencies to harass & intimidate those who dissent or don’t fall in line has become quite blasé & brazen.”

Abdullah, J&K’s three-time chief minister, has been previously interrogated by a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged scam in January 2018.