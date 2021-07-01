Thursday, Jul 01, 2021 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

  India   Politics  01 Jul 2021  BJP men scuffle with farmers at Ghazipur
India, Politics

BJP men scuffle with farmers at Ghazipur

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Jul 1, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2021, 6:48 am IST

The farmers’ leaders alleged that the episode was yet another conspiracy by the govt to quell their protests against the three farm laws

BJP workers show a sword on a damaged vehicle after clash with farmers protesting against three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 BJP workers show a sword on a damaged vehicle after clash with farmers protesting against three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between some local BJP workers and the protesting farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur on Wednesday. Later, the BJP men held a protest near the office of the local police chief, demanding that immediate action be taken against the farmers who have been blocking the highway since November last year.

The farmers objected when they saw the BJP men, carrying party flags, gathering at the protest site at around noon. They showed black flags to the BJP men, setting off an altercation which turned violent. Stones were thrown and the BJP leaders’ car was allegedly attacked.

 

The ruckus took place as BJP workers were taking out a procession on a flyway where the farm law protesters, chiefly supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, have been camping. As the two sides came near each other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at around 12 noon, a scuffle broke out and they fought with sticks, which led to some injuries. Videos and pictures surfaced on the social media, purportedly showing some damaged vehicles that were part of a cavalcade of a BJP politician, Amit Valmiki, who was on his way to Bulandshahr.

The farmers’ leaders, however, alleged that the episode was yet another “conspiracy by the government” to quell their protests against the three controversial farm laws and to give them a bad name.

 

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, reiterated on Wednesday that the protesting farmers’ unions should not be adamant on the repeal of the new farm laws, adding that making it a precondition for talks with the government does not serve any purpose.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha spokesman Jagtar Singh Bajwa claimed that the farmers at the Ghazipur border had asked the district administration and government officials to remove the party workers as they were creating a ruckus on the pretext of a rally. “They misbehaved with the farmers and damaged their own vehicles as part of a conspiracy. This conspiracy is not going to succeed as such tactics to end the farmers’ protest have been used in the past too,” Mr Bajwa said.

 

“We are going to lodge a complaint with the police on today’s incident, and if no action is taken, we shall plan our strategy accordingly,” he said. “We condemn the ruckus created by the BJP workers,” Mr Bajwa said, adding that such tactics won’t work as the farmers’ stir has been peaceful for the last seven months and will continue to be so in the future.

“An investigation is in progress”, the police said.

Mr Khattar also said that only a “handful of people” were opposing the farm laws, and that “ordinary farmers are happy”. He added: “Those spearheading the agitation are in reality not farmers. The real farmers have no objection to the farm laws, they are happy.” He said those who are opposing the farm laws are doing so for political reasons.

 

“Their Punjab team is doing so as polls are approaching there. But there are no polls due in our state. Here the agenda is to defame the government, using the political angle. The Congress is also supporting them in doing this,” Mr Khattar claimed.

The Haryana CM said the word kisan (farmer) is a sacred one, but some incidents like the alleged sexual exploitation of a West Bengal woman at the Tikri border last month have “prompted people to raise questions”.

Tags: farmers protest, ghazipur border, bjp workers, chandigarh, manohar lal khattar, farm laws, farmers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

14 drones were launched reportedly from across the International Border and LoC in the recent past. (Representational Photo:AFP)

More drones seen in Jammu; security agencies put on alert

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU. (PTI Photo)

India requests EU to consider Covishield, Covaxin jabs under Green passport scheme

Such candidate will be permitted to appear for the next examination for both old and new syllabus, the bench said. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Candidates can opt out of CA exams if they, family members suffer from COVID-19: SC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham