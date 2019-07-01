Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

Tejashwi to discuss encephalitis deaths in Bihar Assembly

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 9:59 am IST

After his month-long absence from the public eye, Tejashwi had on June 28 said he was undergoing treatment for a ligament and ACL injury.

Patna: Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said he will raise the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state Assembly on Monday.

"I will ask questions on crime and health issues in state Assembly," Yadav told reporters here.

When asked about his opponents' criticism over his "disappearance" post the Lok Sabha elections, Tejashwi, while rubbishing the comments, said he has already clarified his stance.

"I have already cleared my position with a tweet. They have nothing else to talk about," he said.

After his month-long absence from the public eye, Tejashwi had on June 28 said he was undergoing treatment for a ligament and ACL injury.

"Friends! For the last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long-delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents, as well as a section of media, cooking up spicy stories," Yadav had tweeted.

"Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that is why PM responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here," he had said in another tweet.

The Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly started on June 28.

