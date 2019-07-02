Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 10:07 PM IST

Kamal Nath may quit as MP Congress chief; Scindia leads the race among others

Kamal Nath had assumed office as party chief in May 2018 ending the then PCC chief Arun Yadav's tenure abruptly.
Bhopal: After numerous resignations tendered by the Congress members, it is speculated that Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and the sitting chief minister Kamal Nath may also resign as the state Congress chief, news18 reported.

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, is speculated to be in the race. After Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha resigned from his posts in RTI, Law and HR departments of the party on June 27, resignations started to pour in from the Madhya Pradesh unit. The secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babariya also resigned in the wake of electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

MPCC working presidents, Surendra Chaudhary and Ramniwas Rawat, also quit their posts on Saturday. Nath’s resignation would lead to the dissolution of the PCC executive body under him.

As the news of new state congress chief made rounds, Prabhuram Chaudhary and Dr Govind Singh are strong contenders for the post.

Tribal leaders Bala Bachchan and Umang Singhar are also being speculated for the top job.

Besides these names, Ramniwas Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and Jitu Patwari, are also being considered for the post.

Kamal Nath had assumed office as party chief in May 2018 ending the then PCC chief Arun Yadav’s tenure abruptly.

