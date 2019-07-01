Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:01 PM IST

India, Politics

Chappal and Mercedes can’t be taxed at same rate: Jaitley on GST

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 3:48 pm IST

In the review, Jaitely presented numbers to show the benefit rendered through 'One Nation One Tax' system.

Jaitley, who had been instrumental in introducing the "One Nation One Tax" as the finance minister chose to opt out from the second government on health grounds. (Photo: File)
 Jaitley, who had been instrumental in introducing the "One Nation One Tax" as the finance minister chose to opt out from the second government on health grounds. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As the implementation of one of the biggest tax reforms of recent history Goods and Service Tax (GST), completed two years on Monday, former Union Minister Arun  Jaitley called it both consumer and assessee friendly in his review report.

Jaitely explained how the transformation has proved "one of the smoothest" tax reforms. Jaitley also said that it was "politically safe", which was proved by the party's performance in Gujarat, a state that witnessed widespread protests over the GST.

"The BJP won all the Assembly seats in the Gujarat poll in Surat. In 2019, the BJP won the Surat seat by the highest margin in the country," he wrote in a blog titled "Two Years After GST".

Jaitley, who had been instrumental in introducing the "One Nation One Tax" as the finance minister chose to opt out from the second government on health grounds. Nirmala Sitharaman replaced him and would be presenting her first budget next week.

In the review, Jaitely presented numbers to show the benefit rendered through "One Nation One Tax" system.

"In the eight months of 2017-18 (July to March), the average revenue collected per month was Rs 89,700 crore per month. In the next year (2018-19), the monthly average has increased by about 10 percent to Rs 97,100 crore," wrote Jaitley.

Regarding the states' doubts about the future, he wrote: "Already after the second year, twenty States are independently showing more than a 14 percent increase in their revenues and the compensation fund in their case is not necessary".

Jaitley also attacked Congress that had been a strong critic of the implementation of the GST and multiple tax slab.
"Those who argued for a single slab GST must realise that a single slab is possible only in extremely affluent countries where there are no poor people. It would be inequitable to apply a single rate in countries where there are a large number of people below the poverty line," Jaitley wrote.

The multiple tax slabs, he said, "not only checked inflation, but it also ensured that the Aam Aadmi products are not exorbitantly taxed. Illustratively, a Hawai chappal and a Mercedes car cannot be taxed at the same rate".

Jaitley also suggested that some rationalization is still needed and the process is already on.

"Except on luxury and sin goods, the 28 percent slab has almost been phased out. Zero and 5 percent slabs will always remain. As revenue increases further, it will give an opportunity to policymakers to possibly merge the 12 percent and 18 percent slab into one rate, thus, effectively making the GST a two-rate tax," he wrote.

Tags: arun jaitley, gst, congress, budget, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The three juveniles have been charged under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by Vasai police, Palghar police spokesperson said. (Photo: Representational I File)

3 students booked for sodomy in Maharashtra's Vasai

On the Reservation Bill, the Home Minister said it will benefit 3.50 lakh people residing in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Holding election by 2019 end in J-K is EC's decision: Amit Shah

Sharma's remark comes shortly after the Supreme Court served a notice to the West Bengal government on a contempt petition filed by Sharma's brother, alleging that the police did not immediately release her despite the court's order. (Photo: ANI)

Happy that WB govt being held accountable: BJP's Priyanka Sharma on contempt plea

A total of 1617 pilgrims (1174 men, 379 women, 15 children, 49 saints) began their journey to Amarnath cave shrine from Baltal axis and 2800 pilgrims (2321 men, 463 women, 16 children) started from Pahalgam axis, this morning. (Photo: ANI)

Barcodes introduced to ensure safety of Amarnath pilgrims

MOST POPULAR

1

Infinix S4 review: Budget beast!

2

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

3

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

4

Samsung Galaxy A90 to miss out on trendy trick

5

Modern day 'Shravan Kumar': K'taka man on pilgrimage across India with mother in tow

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham