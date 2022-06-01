Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

  India   Politics  01 Jun 2022  Buzz in BJP over Naqvi's exclusion from Rajya Sabha list
India, Politics

Buzz in BJP over Naqvi's exclusion from Rajya Sabha list

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 1, 2022, 7:36 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2022, 8:52 am IST

There is speculation that he might be fielded in the Rampur LS byelection, some claim that he could be shifted to organisational work

Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image
 Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image

New Delhi: The denial of a Rajya Sabha nomination to the BJP’s only minority face in the Union Cabinet, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, has raised many eyebrows in the party. While there is some speculation that he might be fielded in the Rampur Lok Sabha byelection, some in the party claim that he could be shifted to organisational work or be given a constitutional post.

There is also a buzz that Mr Naqvi may be nominated to the Upper House of Parliament as there are seven vacant seats.

 

Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for him and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. However, some others indicated that Mr Naqvi could continue to remain in the government for another six months, by when the party could take a final call on his role.

While the biennial polls to the Rajya Sabha are due to be held on June 10, the byelection to the Rampur Lok Sabha seat is due on June 23. The seat became vacant after SP leader Azam Khan decided to vacate it after he won an Assembly seat from the area during the recent UP elections. 

Mr Naqvi had successfully contested from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and had become a minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee-led NDA government. However, the Muslim-dominated seat is now considered as a stronghold of Azam Khan, who was behind bars for almost 27 months for his involvement in cheating cases, and was released from jail earlier this month after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

 

Tags: bjp rajya sabha nominees, mukthar abbas naqvi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress in trouble: RS polls might see contest in three states

Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Woman school teacher killed by militants in Valley

The ministry also said that the nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices not adjusted for inflation, in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.65 lakh crore as against Rs 198.01 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.5 per cent. — Representational image/By arrangement

Indian GDP grew 8.7% in FY22

Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham