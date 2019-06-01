Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:44 PM IST

WB govt shouldn't hamper our flow of work: BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri

Chaudhuri was appointed as the Union Minister of State for Women and Child development in PM Modi's new cabinet.

She warned Mamata Banerjee saying that if the state government tried to come in the way of central initiatives from reaching people in her state, it will face severe backlash.
Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday received a fair warning from Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri.

She warned Mamata saying that if the state government tried to come in the way of central initiatives from reaching people in her state, it will face severe backlash.  

"I want to work on the basis of mutual understanding with the state government, and expect no hindrance from the Bengal government when it comes to implementing central projects in line with the rest of the country. If the state government tries to hamper our flow of work, the people of the state will remove those impediments," Chaudhuri said.

She also spoke about women empowerment being a flagship project of the new government.

"The previous NDA government had also focused on development of women. Our aim will be to achieve our targets in terms of women development in the next five years," Chaudhuri said as reported by the IANS.

She said she would take up challenges and try to do as much work as possible.

The BJP leader was elected to the Lok Sabha seat from Bengal's Raiganj constituency. She defeated TMC's Agarwal Kanaialal.

