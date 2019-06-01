Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:44 PM IST

India, Politics

Under Modi ji people are secured, some talk unnecessary: Naqvi hits out at Owaisi

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 1:21 pm IST

Earlier Saturday, Owaisi had said, 'If Modi can visit a temple we can visit our mosques.'

'Some people talk unnecessary things on the basis of religion, caste and region,' Naqvi said. (Photo: File)
 'Some people talk unnecessary things on the basis of religion, caste and region,' Naqvi said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Ministry Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comments that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit the temple then Muslims can visit Mosque, saying some people talk like this for the sake of their livelihood.

Speaking to ANI here, Naqvi said, "Some people talk like this for the sake of their livelihood. Some people talk unnecessary things on the basis of religion, caste and region. This does not help anyone. Modi has the confidence of 130 crore people of the country. Under Modiji people know they are well secured."

Earlier Saturday, Owaisi had said, "If Modi can visit a temple we can visit our mosques, if Modi can go sit in a cave, we Muslims can also proudly say our prayers in mosques. Securing more than 300 seats is not a huge thing, Because India has a living Constitution, the 300 seats (of the BJP) cannot take away our rights."

Read: Don’t worry about BJP's return to power: Owaisi to Muslims

Owaisi also said that Muslims need not fear by Modi returning to power and added that every citizen is respected in the country.

Slamming Owaisi's statement Chhawani Temple priest Pramhans Das on Saturday said in Ayodhya: ''Aatankwadiyon ka agar kahin network milta hai to usme kahi na kahi usme Owaisi ka hath hai (Owisi is, somehow, responsible for the terrorism.) People like Owaisi are behind the raising of anti-India slogans. People like him bring a bad name to Islam.''

Tags: ayodhya, mukhtar abbas naqvi, muslims, aimim, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: File)

All highway projects will be completed within 3 yrs: Nitin Gadkari

Kataria met the chief minister at the latter's residence Friday evening and reiterated his desire to resign, but Gehlot rejected it, sources said. (Photo: Twitter)

Ashok Gehlot rejects resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria

It is the first women’s college in Asia which has taken a noticeable step by keeping ‘Humanity’ as the first option in the ‘Religion’ tab for the admission process that began on May 27. (Photo: Bethune College | Screenshot)

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

Yeddyurappa was in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

BJP decides to not destabililise the Karnataka government

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

2

Futuristic Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with radical design leaks

3

Florida man posed as Saudi royal for 3 decades, gets 18 years jail

4

Lab-grown insect meat to be a delicacy?

5

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham