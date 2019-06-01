Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

'Thankful to Modi government for helping farmers,' says farmer leader Mast

He also said that there is joy amidst the farmers and thanked Amit Shah for keeping these promises in the BJP manifesto.

Bhartiya Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh Mast (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: The decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet will go a long way in improving the status of farmers in the country, said Bhartiya Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh Mast on Saturday.

"I want to thank Modiji and his cabinet for taking the biggest step since Independence for the welfare of farmers. This will boost the agricultural economy which will empower crores of farmers across the country. This is the first time when the farmers have felt that they are important and cared for in the country," Mast said at a press conference here.

Addressing rural distress in its first meeting on Friday, the Union Cabinet approved a new pension scheme for small and marginal farmers across the country and extended the ambit of the direct income support scheme for farmers by removing the ceiling of two hectares to cover more beneficiaries.

The benefits of PM KISAN Yojana have now been extended to all 14.5 crore farmers of the country.

Mast also said that there is joy amidst the farmers in India and also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for keeping these promises in the BJP manifesto.

