Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

India, Politics

Say 'Jai Shri Ram', 'didi' may book you for attempt-to-murder: Meghalaya Guv

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 2:18 pm IST

'It is possible that people who shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' would be slapped with non-bailable attempt-to-murder cases,' Tathagata Roy said.

Roy's tweet came after Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool when a group of men raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as her convoy passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district. (Photo: ANI)
 Roy's tweet came after Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool when a group of men raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as her convoy passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Those who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan may well be booked under attempt-to-murder charge in West Bengal, said Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Saturday in a veiled attack on Mamata Banerjee.

"It is perfectly possible that the people who shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' wud be slapped with non-bailable attempt-to-murder (S.307 IPC) cases. I should know, it happened to ME in 2011! I was booked under 307 because I made a speech the local MLA didn't like. Had to spend a night in JC," Roy wrote on Twitter while retweeting a tweet about Banerjee reprimanding people raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

Roy's tweet came after Banerjee on Thursday lost her cool when a group of men raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan as her convoy passed through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said after getting off her car, adding that action will be taken against them.

Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal, being invited to the function.

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats and cutting the TMC to size by limiting its win to only 22 seats against 34 it won in the previous Lok Sabha election.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 'jai shri ram' slogan, tathagata roy, mamata banerjee, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. (Photo: File)

Govt willing to fuflil poll promises: Raman Singh lauds Modi cabinet

He also claimed that because of Priyank, his father and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge lost over 1 lakh votes in LS elections. (Photo: ANI)

BS Yeddyurappa slams Priyank Kharge over his 'Home Ministry' jibe

ndia was the largest beneficiary of the programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, according to a Congressional Research Service report in January. (Photo: File)

'It is unfortunate': India on US decision to end preferential trade status

The accused used to take screenshots of the chats their husbands had with the fake accounts and forwarded it to their wives to convince them about their spouse's 'illicit relationships.' (Photo: File I Representational)

Man held in Kerala for 'sexually exploiting' over 50 women

MOST POPULAR

1

Bye Bye Apple iTunes! It’s been a great 18 years

2

Deccan Queen completes nine decades of operation

3

Exciting Samsung Galaxy S11 details leak, it’s all about the camera innovations

4

Roadies: Real Heroes winner name leaked; find out here

5

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham