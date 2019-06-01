Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

NCP leaders meet in Mumbai to review Lok Sabha debacle

Besides, the political quarter is also expected to chalk out the strategy for Maharashtra Assembly elections that are due later this year.

Party president Sharad Pawar is chairing the meeting in Mumbai. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: A meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is underway. Party president Sharad Pawar is chairing the meeting in Mumbai.

The emergency meeting has been called to look into shortcomings behind the massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Besides, the political quarter is also expected to chalk out the strategy for Maharashtra Assembly elections that are due later this year.

It should be noted that Pawar on Friday had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and discussed not only about the upcoming polls but also the drought situation in Maharashtra.

The two parties won just six out of 48 seats at stake in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections - four seats had gone to the NCP and two to the Congress.

