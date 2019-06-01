Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:01 PM IST

India, Politics

NCP, Congress to contest election separately in Maharashtra

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 7:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 7:24 pm IST

The decision is taken by NCP in a meeting to look into shortcomings behind the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior NCP leader Ganesh Naik (Photo: Twitter)
Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ganesh Naik on Saturday clarified that his political quarter will not ally with Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"There is no question of the merger between Congress and NCP. We did not hold any discussion during the party meeting today," he said.

Today, the NCP held an emergency meeting to look into shortcomings behind the massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Party president Sharad Pawar chaired the meeting in Mumbai.

Giving out details about the party meeting, the senior NCP leader said that youth representation on various seats in the Assembly polls, Lok Sabha debacle and making Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) an ally or not were the main agendas that were discussed by the leaders.

"We met to discuss our performance in Lok Sabha elections. On making Prakash Ambedkar's party VBA an ally, leaders were of different opinions. Some of them are against the idea as they believe that the party works to divide Bahaujan votes against us. But the other group of leaders feel that they should be made a part of the alliance in assembly polls," he added.

It has been noticed that after the Lok Sabha elections, regional party leaders have been trying hard to get several players to form an alliance to give a tough fight to the BJP in the Assembly.

Tags: ncp, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

