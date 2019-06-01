Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

Congress reviews defeat of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

Published : Jun 1, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 1:54 pm IST

Union minister Smriti Irani had defeated Gandhi with a margin of 55,120 votes.

The Congress is reviewing the defeat of its president Rahul Gandhi in the party stronghold of Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)
Amethi: The Congress is reviewing the defeat of its president Rahul Gandhi in the party stronghold of Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections, a party leader said Tuesday.

Zubair Khan, who looks after the political work of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Kishori Lal Sharma, the representative of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, have been camping here for the last three days to deliberate upon the possible reasons for Gandhi's defeat.

UP Congress Committee member Rajiv Singh said, "The review will take place even at the village level. The members of the review team will hold meetings with heads of blocks and panchayat."

Union minister Smriti Irani had defeated Gandhi with a margin of 55,120 votes, following which Amethi Congress Committee president Yogendra Mishra had tendered his resignation.

Congress leader Dharmendra Shukla had written a letter to Gandhi saying his representative Chandrakant Dubey was responsible for the defeat and demanded a probe into it, a party leader said.

