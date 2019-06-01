Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

India, Politics

Cabinet expansion in Bihar tomorrow

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 8:07 pm IST

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar, while BJP bagged 17.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Patna: The Bihar cabinet will be expanded on Sunday with four new ministers set to take the oath of office. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Lalji Tandon here earlier in the day.

The JD(U), on Thursday, decided to not be a part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," Kumar had said.

The JD(U) chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said, "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar, while BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the NDA, the party was also not part of the last central government.

The BJP, however, is sharing power in the Bihar government with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Tags: bihar, jd(u)
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar who has framed the new educational policy during his earlier stint at the HRD. (Photo: File)

No language will be imposed on any state: Centre

Among those who called on the Prime Minister were -- J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Acharya, besides Bedi. (Photo: ANI)

Puducherry LG, Governors of Nagaland, J-K meet PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy suggests levy of 'green tax' to generate additional revenue

Police appeared to be shielding officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation who were responsible for regularising the 'illegal construction' in the complex, it said. (Photo: File)

Surat fire: Victim's father moves HC seeking action against civic officials

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

4

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

5

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham