Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

India, Politics

When PM Modi speaks in India, Imran Khan sweats in Islamabad: Yogi

ANI
Published : May 1, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 2:29 pm IST

'He remains worried as to when the Indian army would enter Pakistan and destroy terrorist camps there,' Yogi said.

'This valour and strength has emerged due to the political willpower of Prime Minister Modi,' Yogi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'This valour and strength has emerged due to the political willpower of Prime Minister Modi,' Yogi said. (Photo: ANI)

Ambedkar Nagar: Addressing a political rally here on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministeral Yogi Adityanath leged that speeches made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi causes his Pakistani counterpart to sweat across the border.

“Today when Prime Minister Modi makes a speech anywhere in India, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sweats in AC room of Islamabad. He remains worried as to when the Indian army would enter Pakistan and destroy terrorist camps there. This valour and strength has emerged due to the political willpower of Prime Minister Modi,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister made these remarks at a rally which was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his speech was made before the PM’s arrival on the stage.

The UP CM also highlighted various public initiatives of the Centre and said, "Central government has implemented various public friendly initiatives along with developing infrastructure at a rapid pace. In five years 1.5 crore poor have been given houses, 4 crore poor have got free electricity connection and 7 crores poor has been given LPG connection."

He also talked about the Ayodhya centric initiatives of the government and said, "In Ayodhya we have begun the work for the development of a new airport in the name of Lord Ram. To observe the day of Lord's Ram return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, we celebrated a grand 'Deepotsav' in the form of a government event.”

The Lok Sabha elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all the seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary constituency will be voting in phase six of Lok Sabha elections on May 12.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, yogi adityanath, narendra modi, imran khan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The footage aired left social media abuzz with speculations about the next move of the canny Bihar satrap who has made many a turnaround in the last about half decade. (Photo: File)

Nitish sits wearing wry smile as Modi chants 'Vande Mataram'

Earlier, kids were overwhelmingly chanted Congress' hotly propogated slogan - 'Chowkidar chor hai, chowkidar chor hai.' (Photo: Screengrab)

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

Modi said names of prospective prime ministers are popping up from every

PM recalls 1954 Kumbh Mela stampede at election rally in UP

Tej Yadav, the BSF jawan was sacked for his video complaining about food. (Photo: ANI)

Will go to SC: SP's Tej Bahadur Yadav after rejection of his nomination

MOST POPULAR

1

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

2

Watch: Kiara Advani chops off her hair on camera; gets trolled by fans

3

Detailed insight on how the world's largest democracy casts its ballots

4

IPL 2019: The success story of Delhi Capitals

5

Strolling mare: Frankurt’s much talked about attraction

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham