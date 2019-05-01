Shiv Sena calls for ban on burqa; BJP disagrees, Pragya agrees

"Raavan's Lanka has banned Niqab, when will Ram's Ayodhya do so?" asked Shiv Sena through an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna.

The editorial has referred to France, Australia and England claiming that burqa was banned by them in the aftermath of attacks. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After Sri Lanka has banned burqa in public places, the Bharatiya Janata Party ally Shiv Sena wants to implement the same in India as well.

Welcoming the stand taken by the island country, the editorial urges India to follow the suit in national interest.

Though the BJP's Bhopal candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya has come out in support of the ban, the BJP and its ally Republican Party of India have turned down the demand.