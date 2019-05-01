Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Rahul's citizenship controversy shows that BJP is in a tight spot: Tejashwi

ANI
Published : May 1, 2019, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 3:41 pm IST

Tejashwi said that the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to what he called 'divisive politics' of PM Modi.

'What work have you done in the last five years? Did Bihar get the special package as promised? Did farmers' income double? Did the youth get jobs? Has the rate of inflation decreased?' Tejaswi asked. (Photo: File)
 'What work have you done in the last five years? Did Bihar get the special package as promised? Did farmers' income double? Did the youth get jobs? Has the rate of inflation decreased?' Tejaswi asked. (Photo: File)

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday dubbed the controversy surrounding the citizenship of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as "rubbish" and said it showed the BJP's "grim situation".

"People have seen Rahul Gandhi since he was young. He was born and brought up here. His mother (Sonia Gandhi), father (Rajiv Gandhi) and grandmother (Indira Gandhi) served the nation for a long time. All such rubbish issues brought by BJP shows that the party is in a grim situation," he said while talking to reporters here.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a notice to Gandhi regarding his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who alleged that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 and that Gandhi was one of the directors of the company.

Swamy has also claimed that the Congress president had declared his nationality as British in a UK-based company. Tejashwi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using rogue language during his public speech in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday and said that the BJP leader did not even make a mention of the shelter-home rape case.

"Yesterday, Modi went to Muzaffarpur. He should have said a few words on the shelter-home rape case. He should have said that what his party-men had done by committing a heinous crime against children.

But he remained quiet. Instead, he was using rogue language. Raising questions on Rahul's citizenship issue shows that BJP is in a tight spot and Narendra Modi cannot be the Prime Minister again," he remarked.

Apparently attacking RJD chief Lalu Prasad over "poor" law and order situation during his tenure as Bihar’s Chief Minister, Modi had said that bringing “adulterated people will lead to corruption and rampant crime.”

“Increasing their power means bringing back the days of loot, kidnapping and corruption in Bihar,” the Prime Minister had said. Tejashwi said that the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to what he called "divisive politics" of Modi.

"What work have you done in the last five years? Did Bihar get the special package as promised? Did farmers' income double? Did the youth get jobs? Has the rate of inflation decreased? This is divisive politics by Modi. The people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to him," the RJD leader said.

In Bihar, 19 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in the first four phases of the general elections. The remaining 21 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, tejaswi yadav, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, divisive politics
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The footage aired left social media abuzz with speculations about the next move of the canny Bihar satrap who has made many a turnaround in the last about half decade. (Photo: File)

Nitish sits wearing wry smile as Modi chants 'Vande Mataram'

Earlier, kids were overwhelmingly chanted Congress' hotly propogated slogan - 'Chowkidar chor hai, chowkidar chor hai.' (Photo: Screengrab)

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

Modi said names of prospective prime ministers are popping up from every

PM recalls 1954 Kumbh Mela stampede at election rally in UP

Tej Yadav, the BSF jawan was sacked for his video complaining about food. (Photo: ANI)

Will go to SC: SP's Tej Bahadur Yadav after rejection of his nomination

MOST POPULAR

1

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

2

Watch: Kiara Advani chops off her hair on camera; gets trolled by fans

3

Detailed insight on how the world's largest democracy casts its ballots

4

IPL 2019: The success story of Delhi Capitals

5

Strolling mare: Frankurt’s much talked about attraction

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham