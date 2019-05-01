Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, Politics

PM ‘shamelessly’ engaging in horse-trading, says Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : May 1, 2019, 2:16 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 2:16 am IST

The TMC chief said that even if all of her party MLAs were purchased, her government could not be toppled as she can alone create new leaders.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Furious over PM Narendra Modi’s claim of “being in touch with 40 Trinamul Congress MLAs”, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directly accused him of “horse-trading shamelessly”.

Wondering how a person holding the post of PM could talk of buying MLAs, she also demanded the cancellation of Mr Modi’s candidature from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

The TMC chief said that even if all of her party MLAs were purchased, her government could not be toppled as she can alone create new leaders. She also complained of money power by the BJP. Addressing a rally at Bhadreshwar in Hooghly, Ms Banerjee said, “On Monday the PM claimed at Sreerampore that 40 Trinamul MLAs have been in touch with him. As a PM he is talking of buying MLAs! He is horse-trading shamelessly.”

Virtually throwing a challenge to Mr Modi, she said, “Let him take away as many as he can. Even if one leaves, I am capable enough to create 100 more. We are not thieves like his party. His party is run on money. But our party is run on blood relations. His candidature should be cancelled because whatever he is saying is unconstitutional. He has violated the decorum of the constitutional post while holding it. He has no right to be a PM.”

Lashing out at the saffron party, she said, “The people of Bengal will never bring a force like BJP in power. They can not keep the people united. They do not love the people. The people will give them a befitting reply democratically.”

Ms Banerjee blamed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of wearing an “indifferent attitude” to the people’s requirement in the state. She reasoned that several reque-sts to the Centre to sanction welfare schemes did not elicit any response.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: narendra modi, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Ness Wadia (Photo: File)

Ness Wadia sent to jail in Japan for possessing drugs

A team NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.

Disaster teams on alert, Army & IAF on standby

(Representational image)

Train derails near Assam, no casualties

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: File)

Madras HC: Bedi ‘can’t interfere’ in daily affairs of elected govt

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham