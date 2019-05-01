Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Nitish sits wearing wry smile as Modi chants 'Vande Mataram'

PTI
Published : May 1, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 4:23 pm IST

The video of the rally at Darbhanga that has gone viral shows Modi and others repeatedly raising the BJP's battle cry "Vande Mataram..."

The footage aired left social media abuzz with speculations about the next move of the canny Bihar satrap who has made many a turnaround in the last about half decade. (Photo: File)
 The footage aired left social media abuzz with speculations about the next move of the canny Bihar satrap who has made many a turnaround in the last about half decade. (Photo: File)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and BJP's ally Nitish Kumar remained seated while Narendra Modi led his supporters in fervently chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" in a rally held here yesterday.

The video of the rally at Darbhanga that has gone viral shows Modi and others standing and repeatedly raising the BJP's battle cry "Vande Mataram..." while thrusting their clenched fists into the air.

Those following the lead included LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Nitish Kumar, whose party JD(U) has made no bones about its differences with the BJP over contentious issues like Triple Talaq and abrogation of Article 370, stayed put in his seat with just a ghost of a smile crossing his face.

The footage aired left social media abuzz with speculations about the next move of the canny Bihar satrap who has made many a turnaround in the last about half decade.

Interestingly, Modi, while addressing the rally had castigated former Bihar minister and RJD candidate from Darbhanga Abdul Bari Siddiqui for his statement that he could not recite the national song as it went against his religious beliefs.

When asked about the JD(U) president's gesture, party spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said his party was of the view that one's reverence for the country could be shown in many ways.

"But ours is a diverse culture and we ought to respect each other's customs. People must not be coerced into exhibiting their patriotism in one particular way," he told PTI.

Prasad recalled the sacrifices of Paramveer Chakra awardee Havildar Abdul Hamid in the 1965 war and India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, made possible by the military acumen of the likes of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora.

He, however, never tried to brush under the carpet his ideological differences with the saffron party.

Kumar kept Modi at a distance when the latter was still the Chief Minister of Gujarat in the wake of the 2002 communal riots and snapped ties with the BJP when it made him the chief of its election campaign committee ahead of the 2014 general election.

Tags: nitish kumar, narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Earlier, kids were overwhelmingly chanted Congress' hotly propogated slogan - 'Chowkidar chor hai, chowkidar chor hai.' (Photo: Screengrab)

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

Modi said names of prospective prime ministers are popping up from every

PM recalls 1954 Kumbh Mela stampede at election rally in UP

Tej Yadav, the BSF jawan was sacked for his video complaining about food. (Photo: ANI)

Will go to SC: SP's Tej Bahadur Yadav after rejection of his nomination

Modi also hit out at the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the Congress, accusing the parties of being soft on terrorism. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Terror factories in neighbourhood waiting for weak govt: PM

MOST POPULAR

1

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

2

Watch: Kiara Advani chops off her hair on camera; gets trolled by fans

3

Detailed insight on how the world's largest democracy casts its ballots

4

IPL 2019: The success story of Delhi Capitals

5

Strolling mare: Frankurt’s much talked about attraction

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham