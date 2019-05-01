Masood Azhar designated as global terrorist at UNSC

'Yes, done,' Akbaruddin said when asked whether China has lifted the hold.

Mumbai: In a big diplomatic win for India, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar has been designated as a global terrorist in United Nations after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.

India's Ambassador to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Wednesday confirmed the global victory and tweeted:

Big,small, all join together.



Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list



Grateful to all for their support. 🙏🏽#Zerotolerance4Terrorism — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) May 1, 2019

On Tuesday, China dropped a hint that it could lift its hold on the proposal to blacklist Azhar.

Beijing said the vexed issue of designating Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN will be "properly resolved.”

Amid China's Indication, the world body's Sanctions Committee conducted a crucial meeting.

In March a fresh proposal was pushed by the US, UK and France to impose a ban on the chief of the JeM, which claimed the responsibility for dastardly Pulwama terror attack.

It was the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years.

On the afternoon on February 14, a suicide bomber detonated a car-load of explosives next to a large convoy of 78 CRPF buses with over 2,500 personnel travelling on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar.

At Pulwama, the car with 60 kg of explosives blew up, killing 40 personnel reporting to duty after leave.