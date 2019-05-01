Mamata silent on Omar's 'separate PM remark', concerned of her vote-bank: Shah

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 PM IST

The BJP president said that elections are crucial as it will test the fate of the democratic system in the state.

 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: ANI twitter)

East Midnapore: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was silent on NC leader Omar Abdullah's 'separate Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir' remark as she was concerned about her vote bank.

"Omar Abdullah said recently that there should be a Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. Is it possible that you have two prime ministers in a country? We want to know from Mamata didi that what is her stand on Omar Abdullah's demand. But she will not break her silence as she is concerned about her vote bank," Shah said at a public rally here.

He reiterated that Kashmir will remain an integral part of India even if the BJP was not in power.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, Mamata didi and Omar Abdullah. Today, we are in power and Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. He will continue to hold his post in the coming days as well. But, if a day comes when the BJP is not in power, our workers will fight to ensure that Kashmir remains an integral part of India," Shah said.

Accusing the TMC government of not letting democracy flourish in West Bengal, the BJP president said that elections are crucial as it will test the fate of the democratic system in the state.

"These elections are more important for Bengal than the rest of the country. It will decide if democracy will survive here or not. During panchayat elections, Mamata didi gave a free hand to the 'goons' to indulge in violence. They have murdered democracy here," Shah said.

Alleging that the TMC government created a poor law and order situation in West Bengal, he added, "Not a single factory or industry has come up in Bengal since Mamata didi came to power. Only factories of bomb and guns have been established."

Shah said that BJP will put the perpetrators of chit fund scam behind bars if the BJP came to power in the state. He claimed that only the BJP can defeat TMC.

"The culture of Bengal has been ruined by the state government. Congress and Communists can't fight against Mamata. Only BJP can defeat her and bring peace and harmony in the state," Shah said.

The BJP president claimed that Banerjee was opposing the NRC as the infiltrators are her vote bank.

"After implementing Citizenship Amendment Bill, we will implement NRC. Infiltrators from across the country will be flushed out. The infiltrators are vote bank for Mamata Banerjee and therefore she opposes the NRC," Shah said.

Raking up the Balakot air strike, Shah alleged that Banerjee and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were "mourning", while the entire country was "celebrating" the aerial attack against terrorists.

"While the people of the country were celebrating the attack on terrorists in Pakistan, Mamata and Rahul were mourning over the action. They wanted us to engage in dialogue with the terrorists. Should we engage in talks with those who killed 40 of our jawans in Pulwama? We don't compromise with the security of the country," Shah said.

Four phases of the Lok Sabha polls have already taken place in West Bengal, where 42 seats are at stake.

The remaining three phases of polling are scheduled for May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

