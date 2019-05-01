Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 PM IST

India, Politics

Maharashtra CM should resign: Sharad Pawar after Gadchiroli Maoist attack

PTI
Published : May 1, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 6:11 pm IST

Before the blast, Naxals had torched 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor.

Fadnavis holds the home portfolio and “he should step down immediately”, Pawar tweeted. (Photo: File)
 Fadnavis holds the home portfolio and “he should step down immediately”, Pawar tweeted. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar Wednesday demanded Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation following the IED blast carried out by Naxals in Gadchiroli in which 15 policemen and a civilian died.

Fadnavis holds the home portfolio and “he should step down immediately”, Pawar tweeted.

“Those who feel shame of conscience if not shame of public opinion would have resigned. But the people who are in power today are not going to do so,” Pawar added.

Saying that Naxals activities in the state were growing, Pawar said it was the result of “rulers neglecting law and order situation in the Naxal-affected areas”.

“Hence there is no option but to condemn the attack and express grief over the jawans’ deaths,” the NCP supremo said.

State NCP chief and former Maharashtra home minister Jayant Patil said the Naxals deliberately struck on the state’s foundation day as they wanted to “demoralise”.

“We will not allow this attempt to demoralise the state by deliberately carrying out the attack on Maharashtra Day to succeed,” he tweeted.

At least 16 persons including 15 police personnel were killed in the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra Wednesday.

Before the blast, Naxals had torched 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, sharad pawar, devendra fadnavis, ied blast
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Thakur's remark that she is proud of Babri Masjid's demolition was found violative of the MCC. (Photo: ANI)

EC bars Pragya Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours for Karkare, Babri remarks

The harbour phase at Goa would include professional interactions and discussions while the sea phase would comprise various drills across the spectrum of maritime operations, Indian Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said. (Photo: File I Representational)

France, India begin 'Varuna' naval exercise off Goa coast

'China is constructing railways under the sea and India is producing Chowkidar that too thieves under the garb of Chowkidar,' Sidhu said. (Photo: ANI)

EC issues notice to Sidhu for personal attack on PM Modi

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted in adjoining Vizianagaram district and scattered rainfall in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts along the Bay of Bengal on May 2 and 3. (Photo: Representational)

Cyclone Fani: Red alert sounded in Srikakulam district

MOST POPULAR

1

Lost baby sea lion wanders on to busy Californian highway

2

Erica Fernandes has big crush on Deepika Padukone's this co-star; find out who

3

Narcotics worth Rs 3.45 billion seized in Pakistan

4

Sri Lanka block Zakir Naik's TV channel after terror attack: Report

5

ICC World Cup 2019: Players to watch out for - Rashid Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham