Maharashtra CM should resign: Sharad Pawar after Gadchiroli Maoist attack

Before the blast, Naxals had torched 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor.

Fadnavis holds the home portfolio and “he should step down immediately”, Pawar tweeted. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar Wednesday demanded Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation following the IED blast carried out by Naxals in Gadchiroli in which 15 policemen and a civilian died.

Fadnavis holds the home portfolio and “he should step down immediately”, Pawar tweeted.

“Those who feel shame of conscience if not shame of public opinion would have resigned. But the people who are in power today are not going to do so,” Pawar added.

Saying that Naxals activities in the state were growing, Pawar said it was the result of “rulers neglecting law and order situation in the Naxal-affected areas”.

“Hence there is no option but to condemn the attack and express grief over the jawans’ deaths,” the NCP supremo said.

State NCP chief and former Maharashtra home minister Jayant Patil said the Naxals deliberately struck on the state’s foundation day as they wanted to “demoralise”.

“We will not allow this attempt to demoralise the state by deliberately carrying out the attack on Maharashtra Day to succeed,” he tweeted.

At least 16 persons including 15 police personnel were killed in the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra Wednesday.

Before the blast, Naxals had torched 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor.