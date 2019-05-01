Last 3 phases will decide scale of Opposition defeat: PM Modi

Modi urges masses to ‘vote for NDA’ so that terror can be wiped out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar share a light moment during an election rally in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the scales have been tilted in favour of the ruling NDA in the first four phases of the general elections, and the remaining three would determine the magnitude of its victory and the Opposition’s defeat.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Mr Modi urged the masses to “vote for NDA” so that “terror factories running inside and out of the country” can be wiped out.

“This chowkidar is alert and will never allow terror factories to run anywhere in the country. Our policy on national security is clear we don’t spare anyone who has been involved in terror attacks but this mahamilawti (Opposition camp) has never revealed their stand about the issue,” he said.

This was PM Modi’s sixth political rally in Bihar since the poll dates were announced. He was campaigning for BJP candidate Ajay Nishad in Mu-zaffarpur. Mr Singh has been pitted against grand alliance candidate Rajbh-ushan Nishad of the Vika-sheel Insan Party (VIP).

Political analysts claim that VIP, being a grand alliance partner, is hoping to get the support of RJD’s traditional Muslim-Yadav and a sizeable number of OBC and EBC votes.

According to political analysts, the BJP has been worried about the possibility of vote split as both the candidates belonging to the same caste are locked in a neck to neck contest in Muzaffarpur.

The Prime Minister, however, expressed confidence that the NDA will emerge as a winner in the Lok Sabha elections.

