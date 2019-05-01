Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:32 PM IST

EC issues notice to Sidhu for personal attack on PM Modi

Published : May 1, 2019
In a rally in Ahmedabad on April 17, the star campaigner of the Congress party had termed Modi as 'the biggest liar' in the country.

'China is constructing railways under the sea and India is producing Chowkidar that too thieves under the garb of Chowkidar,' Sidhu said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a notice to Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his alleged personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.

Acting on the complaint filed by BJP leader Neeraj, the ECI has sought the reply from the star campaigner of the Congress party not later than 6 pm on Thursday.

In a rally in Ahmedabad on April 17, the star campaigner of the Congress party had termed Modi as "the biggest liar" in the country.

"China is constructing railways under the sea and India is producing Chowkidar that too thieves under the garb of Chowkidar. I say you are a liar. This is the land of Mahatma Gandhi. It is unfortunate that you will be seen as the biggest liar prime minister," Sidhu had said.

"The video clips and transcript of the relevant portions of speeches made by Navjot Singh Sidhu on April  17 in Ahmedabad have been examined and the statements found to be in violation of the provisions contained in Para (2) of Part 1st of 'General Conduct' of Model Code of Conduct," said the notice issued by the ECI.

