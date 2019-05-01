Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

EC imposes fresh ban for 48 hours on Azam rallies

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday imposed a fresh ban on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from campaigning for 48 hours for his provocative speeches against the local poll machinery and also making inflammatory communal remarks.

This is the second time this month that the EC has imposed a ban on him. The fresh ban will come into force at 6.00 am on Wednesday.

Earlier, he was barred from campaigning for 72 hours for his “khaki underwear” jibe at BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

He was issued a showcause notice for making inflammatory remarks at various places in Uttar Pradeh in the past few days.

Giving instances of his remarks, the EC had said on one occasion, he had allegedly said that “fascists are trying to kill him”.

On another occasion, he had allegedly claimed that the Prime Minister has killed Muslims.

He had also allegedly said that criminals were occupying constitutional posts, in an apparent dig at Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh.

The EC pointed out that FlRs have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act against him in the cases.

The notice had also pointed out that the Supreme Court has noted that religion and caste cannot be used by anyone while making any statement during electioneering.

