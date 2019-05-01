Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 PM IST

India, Politics

Congress leaders dream of killing me: PM Modi

PTI
Published : May 1, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 7:22 pm IST

Modi also referred to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to target the Congress.

Modi said none of them had the capacity to even become the Leader of Opposition. (Photo: ANI twitter)
Itarsi: Dubbing the Congress as a "dishonest" party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged it is only sincere in propagating dynastic rule and corruption.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said the Congress culture was to "hold back" development schemes. He said Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress came to power in December last year, was facing acute water shortage because of the ruling party's policy of not expediting irrigation schemes. "The Congress is a dishonest party at all levels. It is only honest in propagating dynastic rule and corruption. "The BJP works in a mission mode for overall development of the country.

The Congress works for welfare of new generation of dynasts," he said. "The Congress people have so much hatred for your Modi that they are even dreaming of killing Modi. But they are forgetting that people from Madhya Pradesh and India are batting for me," Modi said while referring to alleged statement of a Congress leader against him.

Attacking Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, who is contesting from Bhopal, Modi said, "Diggi raja lifted Zakir Naik on his shoulders and danced. "The Congress government called Naik to address police officers on terrorism. Sri Lanka has closed his TV channel after the blasts (on Easter Sunday).

Earlier governments tried to project Naik as an ambassador of peace," he said. Naik, said to be currently in Malaysia, is wanted in India on charges of inciting youths to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.

Taking a swipe at leaders of rival parties for "harbouring prime ministerial ambitions", Modi said none of them had the capacity to even become the Leader of Opposition.

He said voters have to choose between 55-year rule of one family and 55-month rule of a "chaiwala".

Referring to the IAF strike in Balakot, he said Pakistan could neither express its pain nor hide it after India's retaliation following the Pulwama terror attack. "Your one vote will wipe out terrorism from the country," said Modi, seeking support for the BJP in Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats. While six of them went to the polls in the first phase on April 29, the remaining 23 constituencies will vote on May 6, 12 and 19.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, narendra modi, digvijay singh, zakir naik
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

