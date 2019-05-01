Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:53 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Burning files won’t save you’: Rahul jibe at Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 2:19 am IST

Refuting to his tweets, they said that the fire broke at sixth floor terrace which doesn’t have any government offices.

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, cornered by the BJP in the Supreme Court over his “chowkidar” slogan, seized the moment later in the day to hit back at the ruling party when a fire was reported from Shastri Bhavan in the national capital. The bui-lding in the heart of the city houses ministries of law, information and broa-dcasting, corporate affa-irs, chemicals and petrochemicals, human resour-ces department and various files are stored there.

Though there was no word about the damages, Mr Gandhi took at an immediate dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom his party accuses of corruption and crony capitalism.

“Modiji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming,” Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

A fire broke out at Shastri Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire, which broke out at sixth floor of the building, was later brought under control by 2.55 pm. No injury or casualty has been reported, a senior fire officer said.

Prima facie short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire, they said. However, the exact cause of fire is yet to ascertained.

The Delhi fire service has denied the allegations made by the Congress chief regarding the fire.

Refuting to his tweets, they said that the fire broke at sixth floor terrace which doesn’t have any government offices. The area where fire took place only had old furniture and waste materials lying there, not even a single file or government documents were damaged or gutted in fire.  

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi

Latest From India

Ness Wadia (Photo: File)

Ness Wadia sent to jail in Japan for possessing drugs

A team NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.

Disaster teams on alert, Army & IAF on standby

(Representational image)

Train derails near Assam, no casualties

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: File)

Madras HC: Bedi ‘can’t interfere’ in daily affairs of elected govt

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMLife

We are surrounded by numerous beautiful UNESCO World Heritage sites that take us back to the glory of bygone era and serves as a mirror to reflect on the future. Add these destinations to your travel bucket list and get ready to be amazed. (Photo: Palace and Gardens of Schönbrunn, Austria, Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

World Heritage Day 2019: 7 Must visit places that will leave you amazed

The distinct ‘blue box’ – carriers of the Measles Rubella vaccine ready to taken from the Golakganj Block Public Health Centre (BPHC). This BPHC is one of the oldest, established in 1905. (Photo: MoHFW)

World Health Day special: The incredible journey of ASHA workers across Dhubri, Assam

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham