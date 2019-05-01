‘Burning files won’t save you’: Rahul jibe at Modi

Refuting to his tweets, they said that the fire broke at sixth floor terrace which doesn’t have any government offices.

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, cornered by the BJP in the Supreme Court over his “chowkidar” slogan, seized the moment later in the day to hit back at the ruling party when a fire was reported from Shastri Bhavan in the national capital. The bui-lding in the heart of the city houses ministries of law, information and broa-dcasting, corporate affa-irs, chemicals and petrochemicals, human resour-ces department and various files are stored there.

Though there was no word about the damages, Mr Gandhi took at an immediate dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom his party accuses of corruption and crony capitalism.

“Modiji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming,” Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

A fire broke out at Shastri Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire, which broke out at sixth floor of the building, was later brought under control by 2.55 pm. No injury or casualty has been reported, a senior fire officer said.

Prima facie short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire, they said. However, the exact cause of fire is yet to ascertained.

The Delhi fire service has denied the allegations made by the Congress chief regarding the fire.

Refuting to his tweets, they said that the fire broke at sixth floor terrace which doesn’t have any government offices. The area where fire took place only had old furniture and waste materials lying there, not even a single file or government documents were damaged or gutted in fire.

