Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo) Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex
 
  India   Politics  01 Feb 2022  PM Modi hits out at SP, warns against 'politics of revenge'
India, Politics

PM Modi hits out at SP, warns against 'politics of revenge'

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 1, 2022, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2022, 9:26 am IST

In the BJP’s poll plank, 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots is one of the main issues, which had created a major divide between Muslims and Jats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his 'Jan Chaupal', a virtual rally, with the people of UP. (PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his 'Jan Chaupal', a virtual rally, with the people of UP. (PTI)

New Delhi: In his first address to Uttar Pradesh voters after the announcement of the election schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) without naming it, saying when Western UP was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating. Mr Modi also cautioned voters that the BJP’s opponents, who have “dangai soch" (rioters' mentality) are waiting to take revenge from those who voted them out in 2017. 

In the BJP’s poll plank in the region, 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots is one of the main issues, which had created a major divide between Muslims and Jats in the region. While Muslims are considered the SP’s vote-bank, Jats have been firmly backing the BJP since 2014. The BJP also named Union minister S.P.S. Baghel, a former close associate of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, as a candidate against the SP chief from Karhal Assembly seat, considered an SP stronghold.

 

“We are putting all our efforts to transform UP, but they are waiting to take revenge from you. Those who are given tickets by them are its proof, revenge is their ideology," said the PM. Mr Modi also hailed the development work done in the state by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Mr Modi, who addressed his first virtual rally ‘Jan Chaupal,’ covering 21 Assembly constituencies in five districts -- Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur – said five years ago muscle men and rioters used to be the law unto themselves in Uttar Pradesh but the BJP government taught them the law.

“Five years ago, houses, land, shops of  poor, Dalit, deprived, backward were forcefully occupied by Samajwad… There were reports of exodus. Today everyone, including farmer, employees, businessmen, women are safe. Those mafias and bad elements, who used to think they were above law, have been taught the law by the BJP government,” said Mr Modi.

 

Insisting that the first-time voters are with the BJP, Mr Modi said the people will once again bless the BJP for its “kaam (work)” and their “karname (exploits)," Mr Modi said and took a dig at the SP chief for his earlier remarks against India’s Covid vaccine and believing in superstition.

“Those who fear losing power because of a superstition and avoid visiting Noida, which is a land of youth’s aspiration, how can they lead the youth… Those who have no trust in their own country’s vaccine and spread rumours against it, can they value the talent and innovation of the youth,” said the PM.     

In UP, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

 

Tags: modi addresses voters, muzaffarnagar riots, divide between muslims jats
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex

A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports over 1.67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,192 fatalities

The Centre's move drew the ire of many including the ruling Left party and the Opposition Congress (Wikipedia)

Centre bans MediaOne news channel, Kerala HC stays implementation of order

Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah. (PTI Photo)

Didi blocks Governor after Twitter 'abuse'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham