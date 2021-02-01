Monday, Feb 01, 2021 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

#MeToo: Delhi court reserves for Feb 10 verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani

The court also allowed both the parties to file their written submissions, if any, within five days

New Delhi:  A Delhi Court Monday reserved for February 10 the verdict in former Union minister M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him. 

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar reserved the judgment after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.

 

The court also allowed both the parties to file their written submissions, if any, within five days.

Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

