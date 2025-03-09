PM Modi Transformed Anti-Incumbency to Pro-Incumbency: Nadda

Agartala: BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the country's political culture by transforming anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency in the electoral landscape.

Nadda, addressing a rally here, also pointed to the increasing vote share in favour of the BJP during the past three Lok Sabha elections.

"Now, Modi has changed the country's political culture by transforming anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency. Pro-incumbency means that people are happy and want Modi to win again and again," he said.

"The BJP polled 17 crore votes (31.30 per cent) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, while it shot up to 22 crore votes (36.7 per cent) in the 2019 polls. The figure was around 24 crore votes (37 per cent) in the last Lok Sabha polls (2024). People are blessing Modi ji with more votes every time," Nadda said.

The BJP chief was addressing a rally at the Swami Vivekananda Ground here to mark the saffron party-led government's second-year anniversary in the northeastern state during its second term.

"The BJP also stormed back to power in Delhi... after 36 years as voters reposed their faith in PM Modi," he said, adding, for the saffron party, power is a medium to serve the people and ensure last-mile delivery.

Nadda also claimed that all foundation stones for growth were laid in the northeast during the BJP regimes.

Noting that the PM has left no stone unturned for the development of Tripura, Nadda said tax devolution increased five-fold during the Modi era compared to the UPA regime.

"Tripura used to get Rs 9,000 crore as share of tax during the UPA regime, which has risen to Rs 46,500 crore. Likewise, the grant-in-aid, which was Rs 31,000 crore during the UPA time increased to Rs 54,000 crore," he said.

The BJP president also slammed the Communists and the Congress, branding them as power hungry.

"The Communists have a tacit understanding with the Congress, as they joined hands in the last assembly elections (2023)," he alleged.

During his address, Nadda announced the modernisation of four railway stations in Tripura Agartala, Udaipur, Dharmanagar and Kumarghat , over the next two years.

He hailed the BJP-led government for its "big push" in digitisation in the administration.

"Tripura has embraced digitisation with 29 lakh government files being digitised," Nadda said.

Nadda also announced two schemes - the CM Balika Samriddhi Yojana and the CM Kanya Atamanirbhor Yojana - to mark the occasion.



