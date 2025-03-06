Omar's Son Zahir Abdullah Slams BJP Leader on Martyrs Remark

Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s son Zahir Abdullah has also sharply reacted to BJP leader Sunil Sharma’s calling the July 13 martyrs of Kashmir as “arsonists and traitors” and said that history cannot be rewritten to glorify tyranny.

In a post on ‘X’, Zahir, a lawyer by profession, said, “Rewriting history to glorify tyranny. Their sacrifices built our democracy, yet you distort history and insult their memory. We will never forget their sacrifice and the struggle of establishing our democracy.” He added, “Glorifying an autocratic regime while insulting our heroes and martyrs is unacceptable and deplorable. You should remember that you can say this today as the LoP only because of their sacrifices”.

Earlier during the day on Wednesday, the J&K Assembly had witnessed uproar after the Leader of Opposition Mr. Sharma called the Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931 as “traitors”. He was responding to PDP member Waheed ur Rehman Parra’s demand that the official holidays on the Kashmir Martyrs' Day (July 13) and Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's birth anniversary (December 5) cancelled by the Lt. Governor's administration post-August 5, 2019 should be reinstated.

Mr. Sharma and all other BJP members had while chanting slogans staged a walkout from the House after Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather had ordered for expunging the “derogatory remarks against the martyrs” from the record.