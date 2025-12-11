Odisha Man With Severe Spine, Hip Fusion Now Able to Stand And Walk After Complex AIIMS Surgeries

Rout’s condition had led to complete fusion of his spine and both hips, causing a severe, rigid deformity that left his trunk bent and immobile from neck to hips. His spine and thighs formed a nearly 150-degree angle, leaving his chin almost touching his thighs. This deformity severely impacted his daily life, making walking, sitting, and sleeping extremely difficult.

Due to the complexity and unpredictable surgical risks, including the possibility of paraplegia, several hospitals across Odisha and other premier institutions in India were unable to undertake his case. His financial constraints further prevented access to high-end private healthcare.

The turning point came when he approached the AIIMS Bhubaneswar where Dr Deepak Neradi accepted the challenge under the guidance of Dr Bishnu Prasad Patro, Head of orthopedic Department. Dr. Neradi and Dr. Gurudip Das successfully performed bilateral hip replacement and spinal deformity correction, using advanced equipment including Neuromonitoring, Bone Scalpel, High-Speed Burr, and Surgical Microscope. These resources were made available through the vision and leadership of Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas.

Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas on Thursday visited the patient and congratulated the department and all stakeholders involved in the process.

With dedicated support from the anaesthesia team led by Dr Satyajeet Mishra, the surgery was completed without visible complications.

“Today, the patient is able to sit, stand, walk, squat, and look straight ahead, marking a dramatic improvement in his quality of life and functional independence,” the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Such surgeries in private healthcare settings typically cost between Rs 25 to Rs 50 lakhs, but Rout underwent treatment free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



