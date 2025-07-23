Odisha: Gangrape Victim Assaulted by Truck Driver While Trying to Escape

All the four accused have been arrested by the local police and sent to jail.

According to police, the girl was abducted by the three youths while she was returning home after attending evening prayers in a local place of worship. The youths took her to a deserted house and raped her one after another.

After the girl somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the perpetrators and reached a nearby road, she flagged down a truck driver for help. The truck driver, instead of providing the girl aid and protection, took her to a jungle, 15 km from the first crime spot and attempted to rape her. Some local people spotted the horrific act of the driver and rescued the girl.

After being alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and apprehended the driver. The girl was rescued and handed over to her family after counselling.

Malkangiri superintendent of police (SP) Vinodh Patil H, while sharing details about the incident on Tuesday, said the police swung into action after being informed by the villagers who rescued the girl from the clutches of the driver and arrested all the accused in just six hours.

“A case has been registered under appropriate sections of law and all the accused have been forwarded to court. We are working diligently to build a strong case against the accused,” said the SP.