Odisha Emerges As Key Investment Destination After Hyderabad Roadshow, Says CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the state is firmly on course to emerge as one of India’s leading investment hubs, following an “extremely encouraging and satisfying” response from investors during a two-day investment roadshow and investors’ meet held in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media at Lok Seva Bhavan after returning from the Telangana capital, the Chief Minister said the Hyderabad outreach reflected growing investor confidence in Odisha’s policy-driven and infrastructure-backed growth model.

“The experience has been highly positive and reinforces the belief that Odisha will be a future growth engine of India,” he said.

The roadshow resulted in investment commitments worth Rs 66,781 crore, with the potential to generate around 56,340 jobs. During the visit, 13 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed, attracting Rs 27,650 crore in investments and creating 15,905 employment opportunities. In addition, nine Investment Intention Filings (IIFs) indicated further investment potential exceeding Rs 39,131 crore and employment prospects for over 40,000 people.

The two-day programme included 73 high-level meetings and two sector-specific roundtables—one with eight leading pharmaceutical companies and another with representatives of 27 defence-sector firms. The Chief Minister also held one-on-one discussions with 38 industrial leaders across sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices, defence manufacturing, renewable energy equipment, electronics and IT, data centres, textiles and advanced manufacturing.

Majhi said Odisha would actively develop a defence manufacturing ecosystem, with a focus on MSMEs, startups, skilled manpower and precision manufacturing, including missile component production. A visit to Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Hyderabad was aimed at strengthening Odisha’s linkages with India’s defence and aerospace ecosystem.

Announcing upcoming initiatives, the Chief Minister said “Enterprise Odisha” would be held in Rourkela on January 28 and 29, 2026, with another industrial conclave planned in Kolkata. He added that the government is undertaking amendments to 23 laws to further improve ease of doing business and streamline outdated regulations.

“The next three months will be critical as our focus will be on converting investment proposals into grounded projects,” Majhi said, underlining that speedy implementation would further boost investor confidence.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for Odisha’s industrial momentum, calling it the “Midas touch” behind the state’s transformation. Since the launch of Utkarsh Odisha 2025, projects worth Rs 4.38 lakh crore have been approved, with employment potential for over 2.55 lakh people, while projects worth Rs 2.10 lakh crore have already been inaugurated or grounded in the last 18 months.

Senior ministers, legislators and top officials were present at the press briefing, underscoring the government’s collective push to position Odisha as a multi-sector, value-added and employment-generating industrial economy.