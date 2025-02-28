Odisha Bids Farewell to Cinema Legend Uttam Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Odia cinema legend Uttam Mohanty were consigned to flames at Satyanagar crematorium on Friday afternoon, as fans and dignitaries bid a tearful farewell to the actor who redefined stardom in Odisha. Mohanty, 66, passed away on Thursday evening at Medanta Hospital in New Delhi, leaving the entire state in mourning.

He is survived by his son, actor Babushaan Mohanty, wife Aparajita Priyadarshini Mohanty, daughter-in-law, and grandson. His last rites were conducted with full state honours, reflecting the immense respect and admiration he commanded. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid his final respects, followed by a ceremonial guard of honour.

Often celebrated as Odisha’s first superstar, Uttam Mohanty’s illustrious career spanned over four decades. He appeared in more than 130 Odia films, several Bengali movies, and even made a notable mark in Hindi cinema. Renowned for his charismatic screen presence and exceptional versatility, Mohanty’s performances captivated audiences across generations.

Uttam Mohanty made his cinematic debut in 1977 with Sadhu Meher’s Abhiman and quickly rose to stardom. His portrayal in iconic films like Jajabara, Chilika Teerey, Danda Balunga, and Kie Jite Kie Haare remains etched in the hearts of fans. He was the youngest recipient of the prestigious Jayadev Samman, the highest cine award given by the Odisha government to honor veteran artists.

Condolences poured in from political leaders, film fraternity members, and fans alike. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his sorrow, stating, “The demise of Uttam Mohanty has created an irreplaceable void in Ollywood. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.” BJP National Vice President Baijyant Panda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and several other dignitaries also paid tribute to the departed star.

Born on December 23, 1958, Uttam Mohanty discovered his passion for acting at an early age. He married his co-star Aparajita Priyadarshini in 1987, and together they became one of Ollywood’s most beloved on-screen and off-screen couples.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Mohanty was known for his humility and graceful demeanor, earning him a special place in the hearts of his fans. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and cinema lovers.